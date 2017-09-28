Prep tennis: Carson boys, Douglas girls post wins

GARDNERVILLE — Carson High's boys tennis squad won four of six sets in the final two rounds to post a 10-8 victory over Douglas on Thursday.

"Incredible comeback," Carson coach Justin Clark said. "I am so proud how the team finished the regular season. Our seniors (Jared Barnard and Jacob Wolz) finished strong. Awesome team win to finish the season."

Will Breeding, who went 2-1 on the day, won a tiebreaker in the third round. Michael Roman won one set as did Casanova Segura.

Eric Tomita and Bradley Wiggins went 3-0 in doubles, while Barnard and Wolz went 2-1. Jack Dudley and Gabe Fanning won one set.

Tigers top CHS girls

Douglas concluded the regular season with a 10-8 win over Carson.

Kari Coziahr led the Tigers with a 3-0 record in singles, and Nikki Alexander compiled a 2-1 mark.

Nancy Henricksen and Amanda Schulz continued their stellar play, sweeping all three of their doubles' sets. Emily McCaskill went 2-1 in singles.