Allen scores 33 in CHS loss at Torrey Pines classic | NevadaAppeal.com

SAN DIEGO — Carson High, despite 33 points from Tez Allen, dropped a 70-61 decision to Campbell Hall-North Hollywood in opening day action at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.

Carson returns to action today at 11 a.m. at La Jolla Country Day against the loser of the Canyon Crest-Daugherty Valley-San Ramon.

The loss drops Carson to 2-5 overall.

“They were pretty athletic, and we had trouble staying in front of them,” Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said. “They were able to get a lot of dribble penetration and then thy would kick out for an open shot from the outside. Turnovers on our part also played a big role.

“Tez was being aggressive. He had a good inside-outside game. Brandon (Gagnon) and Dawson Lamb gave us some good minutes today.”

The Senators led 21-14 midway through the second quarter, but Campbell Hall hit three straight 3-pointers to close out the half en route to a 27-23 lead. Campbell Hall added 20 third-quarter points to take control. The winners went 27-for-28 from the line. Mike Meadows led the winners with 22, 14 of those in the first half.

FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL

Carson edges Reno

RENO —Dougie Hosler scored 14 points and Bradley Maffei added 12 to lead Carson past Reno, 43-41, Tuesday at the State Farm Classic.

Jonny LaPlante added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson girls lose

TRACY — The Senators opened play in the Tracy Lions Tournament with a 77-22 loss to Bear Creek-Stockton Tuesday night.

“They were faster and made (a lot of) shots off our turnovers,” Carson coach Melissa Larsen said.

Bella Kordonowy led Carson with 11 points.

The Senators are 4-6 overall. They return to action today at 1.

WRESTLING

Wrestlers at SNC

Wrestlers from six different states — Nevada, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and New Mexico — converge on the Reno Livestock & Event Center today and Thursday for the annual Sierra Nevada Classic.

A total of 88 schools are entered, including Carson, Damonte Ranch, Douglas, Reed, Reno, Fallon, Fernley, Galena, Hug, McQueen, North Valleys, Sparks, Spring Creek, Lowry, Spanish Springs, Truckee, Wooster and Yerington.

Action gets under way at 9 a.m. today and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Carson is coming off a solid effort at the Tournament of Champions where Sheldon Miller placed fifth, and Brandon Basa, Nathan Mersino and Abel Carter all reached the second day of the prestigious event. All four have an opportunity to accomplish the same thing this week.

A year ago, Basa placed third and Miller sixth at the SNC. Carson is coming off back-to-back ninth-place finishes in the event.

Servite-Anaheim won the team title last year,