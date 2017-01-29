Carson High wrestlers take third at Placer Duals leads prep roundup | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson High wrestling team took third place Saturday at the Placer Dual Tournament in Auburn, Calif.

The Senators went 3-0 in pool matches defeating Del Campo, 47-33, Bradshaw Christian 68-12, and Vacaville, 48-29.

Carson lost to Paradise, 42-35 in a close match to advance to the finals, before bouncing back with a 57-21 win over Central Valley.

“We had a great day. We have a lot of guys who wrestled well,” said Keith Shaffer, Carson High coach.

Nathan Mersino went 4-0 on the day. Jesse Case also went undefeated (4-0). Seth Reichelt went 4-1. Abel Carter went 1-0, Sheldon Miller went 2-1, Darryll Heyward and Kellen McDermott both went 3-1.

“Overall, the team did great. We wrestled well and got out of there with our health. We are looking forward to regionals,” Shaffer said.

Carson wrestled without Brandon Basa who was injured. The Senators forfeited two weight classes throughout the day.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Vikes top Dayton

DAYTON – South Tahoe outscored Dayton 19-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and grab a 61-40 win in 3A action Saturday afternoon.

The Dust Devils played without leading scorer JJ Ply, who was injured in the loss to Fallon.

“It was a good game for three quarters,” assistant coach Kevin Ply said. “They just outmanned us in the fourth quarter. It was a very competitive game.”

Trevor Burrows led the way with 15 points, while Chase Peterson added 13. Brendon Thomas added eight points and six rebounds, and Carson Crosby pulled down 11 rebounds.

Virginia City 46, Loyalton 36

Virginia City picked up a 46-36 victory Saturday against Loyalton. Colt Hess scored 19 points, Tanner Uken added 12 points and Tommy Redican added 8. The Muckers have a big game Monday when they host Whittell at 7:30 p.m. The girls game starts at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Tahoe 58, Dayton 31

South Tahoe took advantage of Dayton’s turnovers en route to a 58-31 win Saturday.

Dayton was hurt by 19 first half turnovers which led to a 27-13 deficit.

Elora Neep led the team with 18 points and six rebounds. Abby Sikora had six points and four rebounds.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dust Devils edge Vikings

Lexi Phalen scored 11 points to lead Dayton past South Tahoe, 31-19, Saturday afternoon. Hannah Coltrin pulled down eight rebounds for the winners.