CHS beats Damonte | NevadaAppeal.com

It wasn’t your typical Damonte Ranch-Carson dual-meet showdown. Instead of a huge number of hard-fought matches, the meet was littered with forfeits.

Damonte Ranch forfeited six matches and Carson gave away two. Not exactly what you like to see among perennial powerhouse Sierra League programs.

Carson won just one of the five matches actually contested, and won 48-31 Thursday night at Morse Burley Gym.

The Senators improved to 4-0 with only a home meet against arch-rival Douglas next Wednesday left before the post-season starts.

Carson’s only win came from 152-pounder Seth Reichelt, who pinned Cade Stilson in the final match of the night.

“Seth has really come on,” CHS coach Keith Shaffer said. “He’s a very good fundamental wrestler. He has a good, strong takedown (move). I want him to be simple and strong.”

Reichelt got a takedown for a 2-0 lead before registering his pin.

“I got lucky,” Reichelt said. “He took a shot and I should have spread and cross-faced him. I was able to get him on his back.

“I’ve won a few this year and lost a few. Next week against Douglas should be a good match. I think they will probably have a pretty full team. It will be tougher than tonight.”

The best match of the night was at 138 where Cameron Sandoval knocked off Nathan Mersino in a rematch of last year’s regional final, also won by Sandoval.

Sandoval grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown with 16 seconds left, but yielded a point on an escape. Sandoval got another takedown late in the second period for a 4-1 lead.

An escape early in the third period capped the scoring.

“I wasn’t as aggressive as I need to be,” Mersino said. “I need to get in better shape; get stronger (to beat him).

“I wrestled not to lose (get pinned) instead of winning. I didn’t want to make a mistake.”

Damonte also won at 106 when Bryce Bell manhandled Eli Thomas, 17-3, though Thomas did a nice job to keep from getting tech falled or pinned.

“Eli wrestled well,” Shaffer said. “That kid he faced was a strong wrestler.”

At 120, Garrett Tibma was pinned by Greg Ewert in the first round, and Zach Bumby was pinned by Brandon Blake at 145.

Carson wrestled without Brandon Basa (ankle) and Jake Roman (school field trip). The Senators also had a couple of other bumps and bruises among their lightweight wrestlers.

Carson was scheduled to compete at the Albany Tournament this weekend, but weather issues forced Shaffer to cancel the trip.

Instead, Shaffer will take his younger wrestlers to the tournament in Fernley.