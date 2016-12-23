CHS wrestle routs Galena | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson High’s wrestling team opened defense of its Sierra League championship with a 72-0 win over Galena Wednesday night.

Galena brought just four wrestlers to the event.

Brandon Basa (120), Johnny Lopez (126), Jesse Case (170) and John Rowe (220) all won matches. The rest were walkovers.

Carson returns to action at the Sierra Nevada Classic next Wednesday and Thursday.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lovelock edges Carson

LOVELOCK ‘— The Mustangs turned a close game into a route with a big third quarter en route to a 61-53 nonleague victory over the Senators.

Carson played without Ku’lei Haupu and Katelyn Morse, who are out for the season because of academics.

“We played well in the first, second and fourth quarters,” Carson coach Melissa Larsen said. “They got the lead up to 17 in the second half, and we got it down to five. Last year’s team wouldn’t have been able to come back.”

Camryn Quilling led Carson with 15 and Haley Garver added nine.

Carson plays Bear Creek in the opening game of the Tracy Tournament next week.

Fallon rolls past Dayton

DAYTON – The Dust Devils didn’t handle Fallon’s pressure well, and a plethora of turnovers led to a 62-15 loss Thursday night in a 3A game.

“We knew going into the game that Fallon had a tough press,” Dayton coach Kelly Frantz said. “We made too many turnovers in the backcourt that led to easy points for them. We didn’t stick to the plan of good, short passes.”

Abby Sikora led Dayton with seven points, two rebounds and two steals. Aleea McGill-Howe and Kristina Mason scored three points each.