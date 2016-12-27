Greenwave tops Dayton in overtime | NevadaAppeal.com

In a sudden turn around after an intense second quarter, the Dayton Dust Devils fell to the Greenwave by one point in overtime.

Fallon’s boys’ basketball team came out on top in Dayton, 59-58.

The Dust Devils took the first quarter, holding the Greenwave to a slow start. The Dust Devils pulled into the lead early, closing the quarter 8-2. The second quarter, though, saw Fallon break through and dominate the court; the players nearly doubled Dayton’s points for the quarter and entered halftime in the lead, 16-14.

The second half was a heated battle where both teams played well. In the third quarter, the Greenwave expanded its lead slightly; Dayton kept close enough to hold the status quo, though, and ended the quarter 36-33. The fourth quarter saw Dayton push through the Fallon defense to rally and tie the game with a final point at the buzzer.

In overtime, Fallon coach Brad Barton said the teams fought hard, going back and forth before Fallon’s Craig Smith sunk the winning points with two seconds left on the clock.

Dalton Kaady led the Greenwave, scoring 15 points with five out of eight free throws. Smith followed with 12 points and no free throws. Barton said Smith had a great defensive game and did a good job managing rebounds.

Barton also said his team played well. He said the win was “a team effort to stay in the game to get a win.”

The Greenwave travels to the Lindhurst Blazer Holiday Classic tournament in Olivehurst, Calif. today. In their practices, Barton said the players worked on improving free throws and getting more into their offense.

Barton said he is happy with the team’s progress so far, though, and is looking forward to the Greenwave’s growth.

“I’m really happy with how the guys have been playing,” he said, noting their constant growth to mature into the varsity level. “Once we get the speed of the game, we’ll play really, really well.”