Lady Wave crushes it in Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

Dayton’s Lady Dust Devils took a heavy loss at home Thursday, when they took on Fallon’s Lady Wave.

The teams battled it out to a final score 62-15.

The players hit the court strong, leaping to a powerful 25-point lead in the first quarter. Dayton’s defense came back in the second quarter and only let Fallon advance a little, closing the half with the Greenwave at 33 points.

In the second half, Fallon’s players came out with guns blazing once again. They swept past the Dayton defense and scored 23 more points. The final quarter saw another reversal as Dayton rallied to prevent the Lady Wave scoring more than 8 points.

Fallon coach Anne Smith said all the Fallon players scored. Caitlyn Welch led the Lady Wave with 23 points with three treys. She had a consistent game, though the third quarter was her best with 13 points alone. Faith Cornmesser and Alexis Jarrett followed with 8 points each. Lailani Otuafi and Brynlee Schultz scored 6 points each with Kaitlyn Hunter tallying 4, Kenna Hamlin 3, and Hannah Hitchcock 2. Hannah Evans and Zoey Swisher added 1 point each.

Today, the girls travel to Santa Rosa, Calif. for the West Coast Jamboree.