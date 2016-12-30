Prep roundup: Carson boys and girls fall | NevadaAppeal.com

SAN DIEGO — Carson High concluded play in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic with a 49-48 loss to Mira Costa Friday afternoon.

Carson went 0-4 in the tourney, dropping its overall mark to 2-9 heading into Tuesday’s home game against North Valleys at 7 p.m.

The Senators led 48-46 with 3.5 to play, and Mira Costa came down and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win.

“I’m not one for moral victories, but they were a pretty good team,” Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said.

“They beat Manogue by 15. We played much better. We were much more aggressive offensively. We just didn’t execute down the stretch. The kids played with energy.”

Jayden DeJoseph led Carson with 19 points and Tez Allen added 15.

Morgan Clark led Mira Costa with 19 points and Brandon Chan added 13 points.

Mendeguia doesn’t have any major concerns about his team’s ability to bounce back when it starts conference. He’s hoping the experience of playing really good teams will pay off in the next two months.

“There have been a few times we’ve been 0-4 here,” he said. “We had a better team a few years ago and went 1-3. You don’t come down here thinking you are going to challenge for a championship. The kids get to see what’s out there. The teams here are really good.”

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson loses tourney finale

TRACY, Calif. — The Senators closed out their non-conference schedule with a 36-26 loss to Patterson in a consolation game at the Tracy Lions Tournament Friday afternoon.

The Senators went 2-2 in the event and return to action Tuesday at home at 5:15 against North Valleys.

“We played great defense,” coach Melissa Larsen said.

“We couldn’t finish at the rim and we didn’t shoot free throws well.”

Haley Garver led Carson with eight points and Dajarrah Navarro added six.

FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL

CHS wins

RENO — Carson finished third in the State Farm Tournament with a 42-26 win over McQueen. Sethro Griffith scored 10 points, Gabe Tatro had nine points, Bradley Maffei and Camdyn Meikrantz each had six points, Jonathan LaPlante had five points, Dougie Hostler had four points and Max Fontaine added two points for Carson.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

CHS falls

RENO — Carson (5-7) fell to Reno 51-32 at the State Farm Tournament.

Jackson Sayre scored eight points, Christian Ortega had six points and Danny Escalante and Gavin McIntosh added four points for Carson.