Prep roundup: Carson boys fall in San Diego | NevadaAppeal.com

SAN DIEGO — Carson High’s boys basketball team ran into another top-notch team, and the Senators dropped a 76-56 decision to Canyon Crest at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.

Canyon Crest dropped in 12 3-pointers, as Carson’s defense was helpless to stop dribble penetration.

“They were a hard team to defend,” Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said. “All five guys could penetrate and then dish to the open guy outside. They were very difficult to guard. We would help on the penetration and give up the wide-open three.

“Our transition game was better today. Our half-court defense was better today than yesterday. We made some changes. We moved Tez (Allen) to point.”

Allen finished with 21 points, Jayden DeJoseph added 17 and Trent Robison scored seven.

Carson returns to action today at 12:40.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson edges Ripon

TRACY – Lauren Lemburg scored 20 points to lead the Senators past Ripon, 55-49, at the Tracy Lions Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a nice comeback for the Senators, who lost their tournament opener by a whopping 55 points. Carson returns to action today at 1 against McNair.

“Lauren only had one three, but she did a good job of getting to the basket,” CHS coach Melissa Larsen said. “Haley (Garver) went to the basket better, and everyone else added in.

“We play McNair (today), and I feel we can play with them. The team we played the first day was the fourth or fifth best team in Stockton.”

Garver scored 13 points for the Senators.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Carson falls to Galena

RENO — Carson fell to Galena 54-40 at the State Farm Tournament. Hunter Rauh, Jackson Sayre, Gavin McIntosh and Trevor Muckensturm all scored nine points for Carson (5-7).

On Tuesday, Carson beat Reno 42-40. Sayre scored 18 points, Muckensturm had eight points and McIntosh and Christian Ortega each added five points for Carson.

FRESHMEN BOYS BASKETBALL

Carson wins

RENO — Carson beat Galena 42-35 at the State Farm Tourney. Dougie Hosler scored 14 points, Bradley Maffei had eight points, Seth Griffith had seven points, Gabe Tatro had six points, Johnny Zuniga had three points and Max Fontaine and Johnny LaPlante added two points for Carson, which advance into the Gold Bracket as the No. 4 seed. Carson will play Spanish Springs at 2:30 p.m. today at North Valleys.

BOWLING

Carson tops Sparks

SPARKS – Led by Lily Irvin’s 201 high game and 545 series, Carson High’s bowling team topped Sparks, 31-14, recently.

Matt Hinton had a 200-539, Gabe Gabica had a personal best 244 and 530, Dustin Floyd rolled a 187 and 523, Jessica Matheson had a 177 and 502, and Conner Bell had a 184 and 500. Ray Ceriglia rolled a 188 game.