Prep roundup: Carson-Damonte Ranch moved to Thursday | NevadaAppeal.com

The wrestling showdown between Carson and Damonte Ranch has been moved to today at 6 p.m., according to Carson High officials.

No official word was given, but driving conditions through Washoe Valley because of rain/snow and wind have been difficult.

“They said they wouldn’t drive busses through Washoe Valley,” said Blair Roman, Carson athletic director. “That is their call.”

CHS signups

The sign-up period for springs sports programs at Carson High are now open.

Go to http://www.registermyathlete.com. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 15, On Jan. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m., the school will hold a signup/help session. If you attend, bring the NIAA B and D form completed even if a physical isn’t needed.

For more information, call 283-1900.

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Miners blow out Tigers

RENO — Bishop Manogue raced to a 24-3 first-quarter lead and went onto defeat Douglas 76-51 Sierra League victory on Tuesday night.

Douglas (2-5 league, 3-13 overall) pulled back to within 39-28 at halftime, but the Miners (6-1, 11-6) maintained control the rest of the way.

Dalton Davis led the Tigers with 16 points, while Josh Meza added nine and Austin Clutts eight. Meza also grabbed 10 rebounds.

JV BASKETBALL

Senators improve to 8-7

Jackson Sayre scored 12 points, and Lucas Van Brow and Gavin McIntosh added seven each to lead Carson past Galena, 39-28, Tuesday at Morse Burley Gym.

FRESHMAN BASKETBALL

Galena rallies for win

RENO — The Grizzlies stopped a last-second attempt by the Carson offense to hold on for a 31-29 win Tuesday.

The Grizzlies led throughout until Carson grabbed a 29-28 lead, but was unable to hold on. Doug Hostler scored six while Bradley Maffei and Sethro Griffith added five each.