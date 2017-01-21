Prep roundup: Carson girls rout Wooster | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — At last, the Carson High girls have a winning streak.

Carson, thanks to 19 points from Lauren Lemburg and 16 from Bella Kordonowy, rolled to a 44-21 decision over Wooster on Friday at Craig Congdon Gym.

The win was Carson’s second straight in Sierra League play, and boosted the Senators’ record to 4-6 in league play and 9-10 overall heading into Tuesday’s rivalry game at home against Douglas.

There’s a tough battle going on between Douglas, Carson and Galena for the No. 2 spot in the league. A second-place finish would earn a first-round home playoff game. The Tigers and Senators are tied for second, a game ahead of Galena.

“We were aggressive attacking,” Carson coach Melissa Larsen said. “I thought Bella and Lauren played really well.”

Lemburg had 18 of her 19 in the opening half, sparking Carson to a 30-11 halftime lead. Wooster never made a serious run in the final 16 minutes.

Douglas 43, Galena 42

Hannah Carr scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to help Douglas rally for a 43-42 Homecoming win against Galena on Friday night.

Douglas (4-6 league, 6-12 overall) trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before coming back to pull out a win that enabled the Tigers to remain in a tie for second-place with Carson in the Sierra League standings.

Carr scored seven in the fourth quarter, including a layup that gave the Tigers a 42-38 lead with 1:45 to go. Madi Smalley scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with nine for the night.

Josie Peck led Galena (3-7, 6-11) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. Kristin Farrell also scored 12 for the Grizzlies, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half.

Galena led 23-14 at halftime.

Dayton falls

ELKO — Elko scored 28 points in the first quarter on its way to a 69-23 win over Dayton. Elko went onto lead 48-10 at halftime.

“The goals for the girls in the second quarter was to contain Elko on defense and score points and they did both jobs,” said Dayton coach Kelly Frantz about her team’s play.

Aleea McGill-Howe had a good night with eight points and Elora Beep and Cassie Dickenson had five points apiece for Dayton.

“I was disappointed with our rebounding and thought we didn’t crash the boards hard enough but we kept our turnovers low and ran our offenses well,” Frantz said.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Galena 47, Douglas 38, OT

Dillon Voyles and Stettler Anderson combined to score 11 points in overtime Friday night to help Galena escape with a 47-38 Sierra League win against Douglas in Minden.

Galena (8-2 league, 16-4 overall) only managed two field goals and seven points in the third and fourth quarters as Douglas (4-6, 5-14) rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit during its winter Homecoming game.

Tre Jackson converted a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 35 and force overtime.

Anderson scored on two inside shots to give the Grizzlies an early advantage in the extra period and Voyles put the game away as he shot seven-for-eight from the free throw line in the final 56.8 seconds.

Moses Wood led all scorers with 16 points for the Grizzlies, who remained tied for first-place in the league with Carson. Wood scored 15 in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

Jackson led Douglas with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Dayton loses

ELKO — Dayton lost to Elko 55-28. J.J. Ply had eight points and six rebounds and Brendon Thomas and Trevor Burrows each had six points and two rebounds for the Dust Devils.