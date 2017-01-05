Prep roundup: Carson wrestling rolls to win | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson wrestling team won four of six matches wrestled in a Sierra League match at Manogue on Wednesday.

Carson won eight matches by forfeit on its way to a 70-9 win over the Miners. In its four wins, Carson won three matches by pin and the other by major decision.

Kyle Rudy won by pin in the first period at 132 pounds, Nathan Mersino won by pin at 138 and John Rowe won by pin at 220. Seth Reichelt won by major decision 9-1 at 152.

Jake Roman lost by pin in the third period at 145 in a hard fought match and Jesse Case lost 12-9 at 170 for Carson. “He wrestled very hard,” said Carson coach Keith Shaffer about Case. “All of the kids that wrestled, they needed to have a great test. They wrestled well. I think we need to work on conditioning a little but. Other than that I thought we wrestled pretty well overall.”

Shaffer added Mersino and Rudy looked sharp in their matches.

Carson has a huge match at home this Wednesday against Damonte Ranch in a match that could decide the league title.

Damonte 37, Douglas 36

RENO — Douglas effectively came within five seconds of pulling off a huge win against Damonte Ranch. The match ended in a 36-36 tie, but the Mustangs were awarded the victory because they won seven matches to the Tigers’ 6.

Damonte Ranch’s Marshall Hauck came up with a key win against the Tigers’ Ryan Adams when he won 8-7, scoring a reversal in the last five seconds of the match for the win at 126.

For Douglas, Andrew Williams won by pin at 132, Will Williams won by pin at 145 and Gabe Wetzel won by pin at 152. Douglas also won three matches by forfeit.

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Dayton edges Sparks in OT

DAYTON — J.J. Ply scored 20 points and Trevor Burrows added 12 to lead the Dust Devils to a 48-46 overtime win over Sparks Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Fletcher complemented Ply and Burrows with 12 points.

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Dayton pounds Sparks

DAYTON — The Dust Devils outscored Sparks 15-4 in the second quarter en route to a 43-21 Northern Division 3A win Wednesday afternoon.

Elora Neep led the way with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, Abby Sikora added seven points and four rebounds, and Jessie Ingham had six points, five steals and five assists.

“Jessie did a great job on defense, and we kept our turnovers low and did a good job rebounding,” Dayton coach Kelly Frantz said. “Elora Neep had a great night. We are happy with the win.”