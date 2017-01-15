Prep roundup: Carson’s 5 champs lead Senators to team title | NevadaAppeal.com

SUTTER, Ca. — Carson High edged Sutter by one point to win the annual Sutter Lions Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Senators got championships from Brandon Basa (120), Nathan Mersino (138), Abel Carter (195), Jessie Case (170) and Sheldon Miller (heavyweight). Miller also was named outstanding wrestler for upper-weight wrestlers.

Kyle Rudy (132) placed second, Seth Reichelt (152), Jarod Butler (160) was third and Eli Thomas (106) also was third.

“We were in fourth place going into the final round,” Carson coach Keith Shaffer said. “We were minus three weight classes (113, 126 and 220). John Rowe (220) had a skin condition, so we didn’t let him wrestle.

“Jessie’s win was a pleasant surprise. He did a good job. Rudy did a good job, he just couldn’t pull it out in the championship round.”

The wins by Basa, Mersino and Miller weren’t surprising. The trio have carried the Senators this year.

Carson returns to action Wednesday, hosting Wooster at Douglas High School, and on Thursday the Senators will host Damonte Ranch.

Carson places three at Douglas event

MINDEN — Bryce Newhall, Nicholas Andreas and Mark Trost combined to give Carson three place finishers Saturday at the Douglas High-hosted Carson Valley Lions Invitational.

While the varsity competed at the Sutter Lions Invitational (Sutter, Calif.), 10 members of the Senators’ second team competed at the 12-team Douglas tournament.

Andreas placed third in the 182-pound weight class as he pinned Justice Rice-Misa from Sparks in 5:27 of the consolation final. Andreas took charge of the match when he scored two points on a takedown midway through the third period and closed it out 30 seconds later.

Newhall pinned two opponents (in 4:15 and 27 seconds) on his way to the 195-pound consolation finals, where he lost to Bishop Manogue’s Quentin Gwaltey.

Trost dropped his opening round match in the 132-pound division to eventual runner-up Andrew Williams of Douglas and then battled back to the consolation finals, where he lost 8-3 to Hug’s Christian Culver.

From an individual standpoint, Douglas senior Ryan Adams won the 126-pound weight class. Kindel Isham (120), Andrew Williams (132), Will Williams (145), Blake Murray (170) and Chad Singer (182) emerged as second-place finishers for the Tigers.

Spanish Spings’ Cole Drescher was named the top wrestler.

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Sierra Lutheran triumphs

Grace Bonafede scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Sierra Lutheran to a 48-19 win over Excel Christian Saturday afternoon. Brynna Hansen also had a double-double, scoring 10 point and pulling down 11 rebounds.

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Muckers pound Coleville

VIRGINIA CITY — VC outscored Coleville 23-3 in the second quarter en route to a 50-19 1A win on Saturday.

Colt Hess led the way with 23, Tanner Uken added nine and Ireland Franklin chipped in six. The win gives VC a 3-0 record in league play entering a Tuesday game at home vs. Smith Valley.