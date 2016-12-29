Prep roundup: CHS boys fall, Senator girls win | NevadaAppeal.com

SAN DIEGO — Laguna Beach’s Blake Burzell led all scorers with 20 points as the Breakers beat Carson, 57-39, in a consolation bracket game Thursday afternoon at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.

The loss was the third straight of the tournament for Carson, which is scheduled to play Mira Costa today at 12:10 p.m..

Prior to the tournament starting, Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said he didn’t want to play any local teams. Whether consolation brackets can be re-arranged is unknown.

Tez Allen led Carson with 14 points and Trent Robison added 12.

Laguna Beach also got 17 points from Grady Morgan and nine points from Owen McMurry. Laguna made nine 3-pointers.

“It was better,” Mendeguia said. “Trent got 12, and this was his best game of the tournament. Hopefully this will build his confidence and we get a solid third guy behind Tez and Jayden (DeJoseph).”

DeJoseph scored just eight points.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carson girls win second straight

TRACY — The Senators stretched their win streak to two with a 52-46 win over McNair in a consolation game at the Tracy Lions Tournament on Thursday.

The game was tied at 25 at the half, and Carson outscored McNair, 27-21, in the final two periods.

Lauren Lemburg led Carson with 14 and Abbey Paulson added 10.

“We executed better in the second half and we played more aggressive,” coach Melissa Larsen said. “We were patient and ran our zone offense very well.”

Carson returns to action today at 1 against Patterson.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

CHS wins

RENO — Carson edged Fernley 49-45 in overtime at the State Farm Tournament. Jackson Sayre scored 12 points, Hunter Rauh had 10 points and Danny Escalante added six points for Carson (5-6).

FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL

CHS falls

RENO — Carson put up a strong defensive effort against No. 1 seed Spanish Springs, but it wasn’t enough in a 35-28 loss at the State Farm Tournament. Spanish Springs had beaten its two previous opponents by 22 and 27 points. Nathan Smothers scored 10 points, Bradley Maffei had six points, Dougle Hosler and Seth Griffith each had five points and Gabe Tatro added two points for Carson, which will play McQueen for third place at 11:45 a.m. today.