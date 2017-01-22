Prep roundup: Dayton boys fall to Spring Creek | NevadaAppeal.com

SPRING CREEK — The Dayton boys basketball played Spring Creek tough Saturday before falling 65-51 on the road on Saturday.

The Dust Devils were down by four heading into the fourth quarter and were down by 7 before Spring Creek nailed its free throws in the final minutes.

Jonathan Ply led the Dust Devils with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Trevor Burrows added eight points and five rebounds. Weston Hill and Chase Peterson each had six points.

“It was a good showing for us. Our defense played really well. It was a good effort for us,” Kevin Ply said adding Spring Creek scored 86 points against South Tahoe.

Dayton, 3-9 overall and 2-6 in league, play Yerington on Tuesday in a nonconference game before playing at Fallon on Friday. The Dust Devils are in a fight for a playoff spot and need a win against Fallon. The Green Wave won the first meeting 59-58 at Dayton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dayton falls

SPRING CREEK — Dayton had 21 turnovers and hit just 4-of-33 from the floor in the first half on its way to a 51-11 loss to Spring Creek. Aleea McGill had four points and five steals, Elora Neep and Abby Sikora each scored three points and Neep added four rebounds for the Dust Devils.