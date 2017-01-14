Prep roundup: Jackson leads Douglas to win vs. Damonte | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — Tre Jackson scored 26 points on Friday night to help lead the Douglas Tigers to a come-from-behind 52-42 Sierra League boys basketball win at Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Douglas (4-13 overall, 3-5 league) trailed by nine points after one quarter and six at halftime, however, the Tigers came back to outscore Damonte Ranch (3-13, 2-6) 30-14 after the intermission to snap their six-game losing streak.

It was an important win, as the two teams came into the night tied for fourth-place and the league’s final seed into the playoffs.

Jackson delivered four shots from beyond the 3-point arc and Ryan Barnes added three to give the Tigers a spark. Barnes and Dalton Davis scored 11 points each.

Virginia City wins

PYRAMID LAKE — Virginia City needed an outstanding night from the foul line to hold off Pyramid Lake in improving to 2-0 in league with a 50-46 win. The Muckers made 17-of-20 (85 percent) from the line.

Colt Hess scored 22 points and Jake Conners added eight points for Virginia City, who hosts Colevill at 5:30 p.m. today.

Lowry upends Dayton

WINNEMUCCA — The Buckaroos made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter en route to a 44-33 win over Dayton Friday night in a 3A contest.

Dayton trailed 28-24 after three, but couldn’t stop Lowry inside.

Trevor Burrows led Dayton with 12 points and three rebounds, and J.J. Ply finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

Dayton returns to action Tuesday at Truckee, and then visits Spring Creek and Elko next weekend.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Douglas girls fall

Sparked by a surge to start the fourth quarter surge, Damonte Ranch rallied for an important 39-37 Sierra League girls basketball win against Douglas Friday night in Reno.

Damonte Ranch (3-10, 3-5) scored seven unanswered points in the opening three minutes of the fourth and turn a 30-24 deficit into a 31-30 lead and went onto pick up a win at home against Douglas (5-12 overall, 2-6 league).

The Mustangs are now riding a three-game win streak and stand alone in second-place in the Sierra League in a matchup between teams tied for second-place in the league standings.

Lowry pounds Dayton

WINNEMUCCA — Lowry rolled to a 30-2 lead after one and 46-4 lead at the half en route to a 60-12 win over the Dust Devils Friday night.

“We let their press and high-pressure defense get into our heads,” coach Kelly Frantz said. “We did better once they put in the second string. It was a tough loss, but we know where we let up. If we don’t play confident, we play well below our ability.”

Dayton plays at Truckee Tuesday night.

• The Dust Devils lost the JV game 48-12.

Marissa Hein had four points for Dayton.

Manogue rips Carson

The league-leading Miners scored the game’s first 15 points and 26 of the first 28 en route to a 70-10 win over the Senators Friday at Morse Burley Gym.

Carson turned the ball over 34 times in a game that went to running clock with 2:40 left in the opening half, though Manogue still had starters in the game in the second half.

Malia Holt led the Miners with 14 points. Lauren Lemburg and Haley Garver scored three apiece for Carson.

The Senators return to action Tuesday at Damonte Ranch at 5:15.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Senators drop to .500

Jackson Sayre scored 11 points, but the Senators dropped a 48-33 decision to Bishop Manogue Friday at Morse Burley Gym.

Carson is 8-8.

Colton Schafer and Gavin McIntosh each scored six for Carson.

FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL

Carson edges Manogue

RENO — Bradley Maffei scored six of his 18 in overtime to lead Carson to a 53-47 victory on Friday afternoon.

The game was tied 40-all after regulation, and it was Maffei who tied the game with a free throw.

Eric Tomita added 15 for Carson.