Race for the green and white

Two members of the Greenwave Cross-Country team finished in the top 20 of the Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic in Reno on Sept. 1.

Junior Justin Cathey finished in sixth place with a time of 14:53, while senior J.R. Demillow ran a time of 15:49 for 16th place. The top 20 runners received a special T-shirt for their time.

Cross country coach Kris Hadley noted none of the Fallon runners finished last in the event.

"I was very pleased with that," she said.

There also was a race scheduled last week in North Tahoe, however it was cancelled due to weather.

"We actually made it up there and had to turn around," Hadley said.

This year's cross-country team is small with only nine runners, two girls and seven boys. There are two seniors on the team. They are improving, though, and increasing their speed and agility.

The Greenwave cross country team has another race this weekend in Dayton.