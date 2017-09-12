Rattlesnake Raceway remembers 9-11

In honor of the anniversary of the 9-11-2001 terrorist attacks, Rattlesnake Raceway dedicated Saturday's races to all those effected by the attacks.

During the opening ceremonies, the track and spectators remembered those lost in the attack; they also expressed their appreciation for the first responders and military personnel who put their lives at risk both while recovering after the attack as well as the subsequent wars. The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department, NAS Fallon and other organizations were on site for the opening ceremonies.

Gen-X

Shane Boyd — 2:10.509

Josh Evans — 2:13.110

Aalana Foreman — 0.000

Suzi Schmitt — 2:20.211

Sienna Burgess — 0.000

Hobby Stock

Randy Boyd — 22:35.149

Cody Morris — 22:37.187

Jake Aker — 22:37.774

Crystal Kotney — 22:38.538

Ray Davis — 22:38.876

Mikki Beuchat — 22:36.074

Dan Dias — 17:02.398

Dave Ausano — 22:36.605

Car 16 — 0.000

Car 39 — 0.000

Shayna Nieman — 22:35.647

Jimmy Ray Huffmon — 22:36.840

Christopher Knight — 22:39.571

Chris Neal — 0.000

IMCA

Travis White — 22:10.678

Gene Kay — 22:10.786

Malen Gonzalez — 22:14.198

Dave Sciaronni — 22:14.995

Alec Childs — 22:15.357

Royce Goetz — 22:18.566

Jim Turner — 22:18.680

Andy Strait — 22:25.987

Fred White — 22:27.247

Amanda Moore — 22:27.134

James Riggs — 22:24.515

Barry Stone — 22:12.572

Rocky Goetz — 14:10.589

Byron Hutchinson — 13:51.919

Jeff Macedo — 18:53.762

Mark Skender — 4:09.627

Don Childs — 0.000

Dan Hatfield — 0.000

Steven Anderson — 0.000

Mod Mini/SS4

Stephen Cook — 7:04.129

Rich Evans — 0.000

Tom Vukovich — 7:14.450

Jesse James — 7:18.049

Steve Singley — 7:15.876

Suzie Schmitt — 7:20.096

Kevin Reuter — 7:09.313

Street Stocks

Jake Aker — 4:07.643

Ronny Goetz — 0.000

Trevor Quell — 4:20.341

Crystal Kotney — 4:20.619

Shayna Nieman — 0.000

NAPSA

Robert Miller — 19:02.379

Travis White — 19:03.803

Jay Sears — 19:04.208

Jeff Olschowka — 19:04.708

James Gonzalez — 19:08.010

Mike McMordie — 19:13.406

Gordon Russell — 10:25.699

Shawn Natenstedt — 10:26.293

Eddie Stidham — 10:12.308

David Paine — 4:54.325

Blayne Hill — 6.661

Rocky Boice — 0.000