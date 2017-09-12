Rattlesnake Raceway remembers 9-11
September 12, 2017
In honor of the anniversary of the 9-11-2001 terrorist attacks, Rattlesnake Raceway dedicated Saturday's races to all those effected by the attacks.
During the opening ceremonies, the track and spectators remembered those lost in the attack; they also expressed their appreciation for the first responders and military personnel who put their lives at risk both while recovering after the attack as well as the subsequent wars. The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department, NAS Fallon and other organizations were on site for the opening ceremonies.
Gen-X
Shane Boyd — 2:10.509
Josh Evans — 2:13.110
Aalana Foreman — 0.000
Recommended Stories For You
Suzi Schmitt — 2:20.211
Sienna Burgess — 0.000
Hobby Stock
Randy Boyd — 22:35.149
Cody Morris — 22:37.187
Jake Aker — 22:37.774
Crystal Kotney — 22:38.538
Ray Davis — 22:38.876
Mikki Beuchat — 22:36.074
Dan Dias — 17:02.398
Dave Ausano — 22:36.605
Car 16 — 0.000
Car 39 — 0.000
Shayna Nieman — 22:35.647
Jimmy Ray Huffmon — 22:36.840
Christopher Knight — 22:39.571
Chris Neal — 0.000
IMCA
Travis White — 22:10.678
Gene Kay — 22:10.786
Malen Gonzalez — 22:14.198
Dave Sciaronni — 22:14.995
Alec Childs — 22:15.357
Royce Goetz — 22:18.566
Jim Turner — 22:18.680
Andy Strait — 22:25.987
Fred White — 22:27.247
Amanda Moore — 22:27.134
James Riggs — 22:24.515
Barry Stone — 22:12.572
Rocky Goetz — 14:10.589
Byron Hutchinson — 13:51.919
Jeff Macedo — 18:53.762
Mark Skender — 4:09.627
Don Childs — 0.000
Dan Hatfield — 0.000
Steven Anderson — 0.000
Mod Mini/SS4
Stephen Cook — 7:04.129
Rich Evans — 0.000
Tom Vukovich — 7:14.450
Jesse James — 7:18.049
Steve Singley — 7:15.876
Suzie Schmitt — 7:20.096
Kevin Reuter — 7:09.313
Street Stocks
Jake Aker — 4:07.643
Ronny Goetz — 0.000
Trevor Quell — 4:20.341
Crystal Kotney — 4:20.619
Shayna Nieman — 0.000
NAPSA
Robert Miller — 19:02.379
Travis White — 19:03.803
Jay Sears — 19:04.208
Jeff Olschowka — 19:04.708
James Gonzalez — 19:08.010
Mike McMordie — 19:13.406
Gordon Russell — 10:25.699
Shawn Natenstedt — 10:26.293
Eddie Stidham — 10:12.308
David Paine — 4:54.325
Blayne Hill — 6.661
Rocky Boice — 0.000