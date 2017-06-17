Red-hot Carson Blue Jays win again | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — Thanks to a 14-hit attack, the Carson Blue Jays made it four straight wins with an easy 18-6 win over the Colt 45s at the Reno Athletics Tournament on Saturday morning.

Carson improved to 12-10 in summer play. The Blue Jays return to action Sunday at 1 at Bishop Manogue.

Twin six-run outbursts in the second and third carried the Blue Jays. The game was stopped with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on the 12-run rule.

"It (the hitting) has been decent," Carson coach Bryan Manoukian said. "We are still giving away too many at-bats with runners in scoring position.

"We have taken advantage of a few mistakes the other teams are making, and that has been the difference in a few of the games."

After spotting the 45s a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the Blue Jays used triples by Abel Carter and Jared Barnard to tie the game at 2.

In the six-run second, Carson used a two-run single by Kyle Glanzmann, a single by Landon Truesdale, a double by Teigen Key plus two catcher interference calls to make it an 8-2 game.

The 45s scored three off Josh Ingram to make it 8-5 in the top of the second only to see Carson put up another six spot in the bottom of the inning.

Joe Tonino was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Carter's double. Carter moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Glanzmann's ball was misplayed. Truesdale, Barnard and Colby Zemp followed with run-scoring hits to complete the surge.

The Colt 45s added one in the top of the fourth, but two-run doubles by Glanzmann and Truesdale ended the contest.

Truesdale went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Glanzmann went 2-for-4 with four RBI and Barnard went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Carter also contributed two hits.