Reno takes charge early, downs Douglas High

MINDEN — The undefeated Reno Huskies scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and went on to a 43-0 non-league victory against Douglas on Friday night.

Quarterback Sawyer Jaksick set the tone early when he sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown to put Reno (5-0 overall) out front on its opening possession. On a night when everything seemed to go right for the Huskies, Jaksick mishandled the snap for the PAT kick attempt but found room to run around his left end for a 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Jaksick also threw a 58-yard scoring strike to Zane Barnard early in the third quarter to extend the Huskies' lead to 36-0.

Barnard's 24-yard touchdown run from a wildcat set made it 43-0 at the end of the third quarter and sent the game to a running clock. Four Huskies reached the end zone overall.

Douglas (1-4) mounted its best drive early in the fourth quarter, when the Tigers put together two first downs to reach the Reno 32, only to come away empty handed when the Huskies' Ryan Gill intercepted a pass. The Tigers finished the night with four first downs overall.

A pregame ceremony was held to mark the Tigers' second annual Military Tribute Game. Douglas begins its Sierra League schedule next Friday with a game against Bishop Manogue in Reno.

