Running for heroes | NevadaAppeal.com

Time is running out to do pre-registration for the second annual Honoring American Heroes 5K.

The last day for early registration before the event is July 1. Entry forms must be sent to Angela Guthrie at Financial Horizons Credit Union, 2711 Reno Hwy in Fallon, NV 89415. (Registration will be accepted at the event.)

Day-of registration opens at 6 p.m. with the race starting at 7 p.m. Adults cost $35 with $75 for a family of four, though they must be related. Children 10 and under cost $10 and first responder agencies receive a $5 discount. The 5K will start at the Fallon / Churchill Volunteer Fire Department building.

The event is put on by Financial Horizons Credit Union and raises money for first responder charities. Last year they donated to police, fire, Care Flight and the Churchill County Sheriff's Office. Guthrie, the event organizer, said they also hope to include Banner Churchill Community Hospital EMTs this year, as well as Naval Air Station Fallon among other groups.

First responders will also help with the community fun at the event. Guthrie said they bring things for the community to enjoy and learn about what they do. She said the fire department set up trucks and rolled out hoses for the children to see last year.

"Care Flight may also bring a helicopter," she said. "The EMTs will bring ambulances for the kids to look at."

The Marine Corp League High Desert Detachment will conduct the flag ceremony and an NAS Fallon officer will deliver the opening address honoring the first responders.

Guthrie said the event is in the evening to better accommodate people's schedules. She noted people are usually busy during the day and they may not want to get up early for a run.

"Early in the morning kids aren't always ready to do a 5K," she said.

Scheduling the event in the evening also means the day will be cooling down. Guthrie said most people finished well before the sun was completely down last year and water and ice pops will be available at the event; she added the fire department is expected to provide free ice cream.

Guthrie said they plan to make the 5K an annual event. She said it was a good way to bring the community together to honor the first responders.

"They don't get the recognition they need to," she said. "They keep us safe, keep us healthy, they do so much for the community."

Guthrie added it's a good way for the community to show its appreciation and that Fallon residents are closely connected and passionate about helping each other.

For more information, call 775-423-6768.