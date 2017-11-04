Senators Notebook: Laplante saves his best for last in win over Douglas

Carson sophomore quarterback Jonny Laplante had a coming-out party Friday night at the expense of the Douglas Tigers.

Laplante was a perfect 5-for-5 for 111 yards and two scores to help the Senators roll to a 59-28 win at Keith Roman Field, extending their season by at least one week in the process.

Laplante entered the game with just 170 yards passing for the season with no TDs and three interceptions. He found tight end Vinny Hershman three times during the game, twice for scores, including a 48-yard TD on a vertical route up the middle of the field.







Simply put, he saved his best for last.

"It was a great feeling to pass the ball to the end zone," Laplante said. "We worked on that play in practice."

"He looked more comfortable," Carson coach Blair Roman said. "Things slowed down for him. I'm very happy with his performance."

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE

Hershman, who entered the game with three catches for 35 yards, matched his season total and more than doubled his yardage. He had catches of 48, 30 and 11 yards, and the first and last receptions were for touchdowns.

"Those were my first two touchdowns ever," said Hershman, who worked more on the offensive line than he did at tight end last season.

"We have run that play all year. We knew it would be open."

Hershman's last catch came in the fourth quarter and capped a 97-yard drive after a Terin Keller interception at the 3.

HICKEY HAS A GAME

Hunter Hickey was a force to be reckoned with Friday, and as expected he made several big plays with his feet.

Hickey ran 20 times for 184 yards and a score, and he went 6-for-14 passing for 81 yards with two scores.

His ability to run and play fake kept the Carson defense on its heels in the third quarter especially when the Tigers got back into the game.

STARTING CHOICE

The Tigers won the toss and elected to defer to the second half.

"We always defer (if we win the toss)," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said. "We wanted the advantage of the wind in the first quarter."

LIMPING SENATORS

Carson suffered some injuries, as offensive lineman Clayton Greene (ankle) left in the first quarter and defensive lineman Chandler Tiearney (ankle) didn't finish the contest. Defensive back Kyle Glanzmann, who had an interception, injured his foot.

ETC…

Besides his school-record 421 yards, Abel Carter had an interception and a sack plus numerous tackles … Liam Desormier had a fumble recovery … Foreign exchange student Sven Johannsson had a chance to kick off and put two in the end zone.

UP NEXT

Carson, now 4-5, visits High Desert champion Reno on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The game is being played a day earlier than normal because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Carson lost to Reno 19-0 earlier in the year.