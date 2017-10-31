Seventh grade bball wins championship

Churchill County Middle School's 7-grade girls' basketball team came away champions in the Sagebrush League's finals, dominating the competition both days of the championship.

The Lady Wave, seated as the No. 1 team, played Dayton the first day and Pyramid Lake the second. Against Dayton, they won 31-14 and 40-18 against Pyramid Lake. The wins left Fallon undefeated in league play, 10-0, 16-1 overall.

According to Fallon coach Keith Lund, both games were harder than when they played the teams earlier this season. He said Pyramid's whole team played well and "it was a fight the whole game." Fallon also played well, though, scoring 16 points in the first quarter; Lund said things turned around as the team became too comfortable in its lead, allowing six quick points for the Lakers.

"I got them calmed down and they were a little more careful with the ball, but it was still a bit of a nail biter," Lund said.

The 8-grade team finished third in the league. Coach Chelle Dalager said they lost to Yerington by four points; she added the team shot 3 for 24 from the free throw line.

"That's what the game came down to," she said.