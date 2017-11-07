Shooting hoops for varsity

The Churchill County High School boys basketball team will hold its fundraiser for the season Thanksgiving weekend.

The team is partnering with the Parks and Rec Department to host a basketball tournament for the community's children.

The tournaments will be held in Venturacci Gym on Nov. 24, 25 and 26, said Jorge Guerrero, director of the Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department.

The competition has been divided into three age groups — 1st-3rd grade; 4th-6th; and 7th-8th. Each team will have 10 members maximum.

According to Chelle Dalager, coach of the boys' basketball team, the event is the same as the normal Rez Ball tournaments being held this time of year; the only difference being the fundraising element. Rez Ball is a series of coed youth basketball tournaments held in small gyms on or near reservations across the country every weekend starting in November.

"All these kids playing right now are products of Rez Ball," Dalager said. "That's where they started playing."

The high school athletes will act as officials during the tournaments with parents keeping score and running concession.

There will be awards for the first, second and third place teams as well as the MVP and all-star players. First place will receive a sweatshirt; second a long sleeve shirt and third a T-shirt; MVPs will receive a Nike gift card.

"It's pretty standard for the Rez Ball tournaments," Dalager said.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Churchill County High School boys' basketball program. Guerrero said the funds will help offset the costs of traveling to games and outfitting the players. Churchill County Parks and Recreation will also receive a portion of the funds raised.

There will also be gift baskets, made by the basketball team, as well as a 50/50 drawing and other prizes donated by the community raffled off. There will also be shooting contests and other exhibitions between games. Dalager said everything other than the raffle and specific fundraising would be standard to the regular tournaments being held.

This is the first year for the fundraising element of the Thanksgiving Holiday Classic, but if successful it could become an annual event.

"We're hoping it'll be successful and something they can do in the future," Guerrero said.