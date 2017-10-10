Sierra Lutheran girls win 2A golf title

WEST WENDOVER — Led by Kami Niles' 86, the Sierra Lutheran girls golf team won the 2A state tournament in convincing fashion Tuesday.

The Falcons finished with a two-day total of 928. Wendover shot 1,026 and Incline totaled 1,047.

Niles shot 92 on Monday and won the individual championship with a 36-hole total of 178. Adyson Casteel shot 103 (209) followed by her sister, Avery, at 121 (256), Alyssa Holmberg 141 (292) and Elia Keating had a 146 (290).

VOLLEYBALL

Falcons sweep Excel

Sierra Lutheran rolled to a 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13 win over Excel Christian on Tuesday in a Northern 1A match.

Recommended Stories For You

Ciera Schinzing had seven kills, and Kirsi Whear and Briana Mofhitz-Faieta added five each. Faieta was the top server with four aces and Charis Wheeler had three. Faieta led the team with two digs and Claire Benson had a team-best 10 kills.

TENNIS

Tigers fare well at regionals

RENO — Douglas tennis players went 4-2 on the first day of the NIAA 4A Regionals on Tuesday afternoon.

Kari Coziahr, the seventh seed, won 6-0 and 6-0, earning the right to meet Rose Berry of Bishop Manogue in the next round.

Dominique Alexander, seeded 13th, won 6-0 and 6-0 against her Wooster opponent. Lauren Wilsey lost 6-0 and 6-0 to Manogue's Berry.

In doubles, No. 7 Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus beat a duo from Damonte Ranch, 6-1 and 6-0. Haley Doughty and Natalie Alexander won 6-0 and 6-0.

Maureen Brennan and Amanda Shaffer lost in three sets to a team from Bishop Manogue, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (4). Both teams had a chance to serve for the match but failed, and the Miners went on to win the tiebreaker.

"I have never seen Maureen or Amanda play nearly as well, singly or as a pair, as they played in this match," Douglas coach Dan Hannah said. "Both teams battled to the end. The overall level of play was excellent and these two teams were almost perfectly matched."

SOCCER

Galena blanks Carson girls

The Grizzlies scored first-half goals, and held on to knock off Carson, 2-0, Tuesday night at the Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

The Senators, 1-10-1, host Manogue on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.