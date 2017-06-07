Six Dayton athletes move onto next level | NevadaAppeal.com

Six Dayton High athletes — J.J. Ply, Blake Fletcher, Makenna Olsen, Hailey Wells, Tyler Chandler and Robert Cornwell — are continuing their athletic careers next year.

Ply, who won three events (high jump, 110 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles) at this year's state track meet, has received a scholarship to attend Central Arizona.

Ply, arguably one of the best athletes to come out of Northern Nevada in the last 12 years, recently won the decathlon championship at the 42nd annual Southwest Classic in Albuquerque. He also took second in the decathlon at the Arcadia Invitational.

Ply ran cross country and reached the state meet this year, finishing fourth overall. He was also a key member of the Dayton basketball team, recording several double-doubles during the season.

Wells and Olsen are heading to Feather River and were key performers for the Dust Devils' volleyball squad that reached the state semifinals this year under the guidance of Monica Halverson.

Olsen finished with 154 kills, 46 digs, 39 blocks and 13 assists, while Wells had a team-leading 311 digs, 34 aces, 20 kills and 20 assists

Chandler is also heading to Feather River to play football.

Cornwell and Fletcher are headed to the University of Jamestown (North Dakota) to play football.

Jamestown signed 35 players in this year's recruiting class.