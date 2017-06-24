SoCal offensive lineman commits to Pack | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada football team has received its third verbal commitment from a California player for the 2018 season.

Kevin Coblentz, a three-star 6-4, 300-pound offensive guard from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., has committed to Nevada, Scout. com reported on Saturday morning. Coblentz joins three-star quarterback Carson Strong from Vacaville, Calif., and two-star athlete Patrick Willis from Crenshaw in Los Angeles who have committed to the Wolf Pack for 2018.