South Tahoe sweeps Fallon tennis teams

The Greenwave tennis teams opened the 2017 season on the wrong foot, losing to one of the league's best on Tuesday.

The Fallon boys lost at South Tahoe, 14-4, while the girls suffered a 13-5 setback at home. The Greenwave competed against another power, Truckee, on Thursday.

The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Myles Getto and Blake Malcovich won two of their three matches (6-1, 6-1, 4-6) while senior Thomas Jamieson was the lone victory in singles (7-5, 5-7, 0-6). Junior Compton Lords and senior Josh Mikulak won one match (6-3, 1-6, 2-6).

Juniors Trent Nuckolls and Alex Perazzo each dropped their three singles matches, and the doubles team of seniors Ryan Lords and Nathaniel Klein was also winless in three bouts.

For the girls, junior Jamie Bekiares won all three of her matches by the same score (6-2) while the doubles team of senior Brynlee Shults and sophomore Brooklyn Whitaker won 6-2 and 6-3 and lost 6-4. Junior Nicole Klein and sophomore Ashby Trotter each dropped their three singles matches, while the doubles team of senior Abigail Ritts and junior Selene Montes lost their three. Fallon had to forfeit its third doubles' matches due to ineligible players.