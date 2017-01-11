Community spotlight: LaRussa to speak at Aces event: Carson City Elks Shoot winners named | NevadaAppeal.com

Former Oakland Athletics manager Tony La Russa will speak at the Reno Aces’ Hot Stove Luncheon Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Harrah’s in Reno.

The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Reno.

La Russa, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee and current Diamondbacks advisor, will be part of a baseball panel discussion moderated by broadcaster Ryan Radtke.

Tickets are available to Aces full-season and 35-game members for $19. Space is limited. For more information, call Denis O’Grady at 334-4700.

Gymnasts fare well

at Dalton Invite

The Slver State Gymnastics Academy’s Level 3 and Level 6 team placed second at the first-ever Jake Dalton Invitational in Reno.

In the level three senior division:

• Brooklynn Grundy won first place on vault, beam, and floor to win the first place all-around (AA). She also won the coveted judges award for top beam routine at Level 3. Aubrie Chan placed second on beam and finished second all-around. Tabby Thompson placed third on both beam and floor to win third place all-around. Kiera Windsor placed second on bars. Kilah Ezekiel placed third on vault.

• Emily Lewis placed second on the vault, bars and floor, and took third on the beam in the junior group en route to a second-place all around. Eviana McGowan won beam, and placed third on bars and floor to finish second all-around. She also had the top beam routine. Elle Liebendorfer placed second on vault and beam leading her to win first place all-around, and Alycia Hellwinkel placed third on the beam.

3-peat for Myrehn

at Elks event

Dayna Myrehn, competing in the 10-11 division, won her third straight Carson City Elks National Hoop Shoot event recently.

Other first-place winners were Amani Brund (12-13 girls), Reese Torres (10-11 boys), Eric Platz (8-9 boys) and Quentin Beck (12-13 boys).

Luke Lannom and Austin Testi tied for second in 8-9 boys, Drake Hardcastle was second in 10-11 boys and Parker Story was second in 12-13 boys.

Lucas Taggart was third in 12-13 boys.