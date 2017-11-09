Golfing for the hub

The Fallon Food Hub's Love Your Hub golf tournament was a success Saturday, bringing the community together to support local agriculture and enjoy a day of golf.

Kelli Kelly, interim executive director of the food hub, said there were 30 participants spread between nine teams in the tournament. The first place team consisted of Len Mackedon, Tomas Kutanski and Marty Davis; second place was taken by Freddie Miller, Troy Tweedy and Dennis Isbister; third was Neil Kelly, Jason Mathern and Adam Cooper.

They also held a horserace with Tweedy and Jim Isbister as winners.

According to Kelly, the food hub raised over $4,100 with the event. She said they had tons of hole sponsors and people enjoyed buying mulligans and raffle tickets throughout the day.

"That's a lot of money for a golf tournament, period," Kelly said, noting it was especially impressive for a nine-hole scramble. "It makes a huge difference for the food hub."

She said they received great feedback from the participants and everyone said they had a great time. She added they don't plan to change much going forward with the event next year.

Kelly added people had fun with the horserace — this is the first time the event has been included in a tournament at Fallon Golf Course. Kelly said it was fun to see so many golf carts moving around the course and the spectators heckling the remaining players.

"It was really, really entertaining," she said.

Kelly said her goal was to have the Love Your Hub tournament be different from the other tournaments happening throughout the year. Since the food hub was sponsoring the event and fundraising with it, it was decided to focus things around food with food-based prizes and raffle items. First place winners won a serving bowl and second place won an engraved drink tray.

"How many more engraved steins do you need for winning a golf tournament," Kelly said of the change. "We switched it all up."

With how connected the Fallon golf community is, Kelly said she's confident people will talk and spread word about how much fun they had. The hope is to spread word around and have a bigger group play next year.

"We're definitely going to be looking at keeping our same format next year, we're definitely looking at end of the season next year," Kelly said, noting she likes having the tournament at the end of the season, as a last hurrah before the course goes to its winter schedule.