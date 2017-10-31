High school rodeo club on top in Ely

The Fallon high school and junior high rodeo clubs were on fire in its second meet of the season for the White Pine rodeo in Ely.

Both teams had a number of participants place in the top five of events. Cari Norcutt said there was lots of competition and the team worked hard. They came out strong, though, despite the cold, wet and muddy conditions.

Two events in Ely were rescheduled to a later time, but the date has not been determined.

Norcutt said this is the first year "in several years" the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association and Nevada State Junior High School Rodeo Association are doing average rodeo scoring, as opposed to daily.

The teams have another rodeo this weekend in Alamo, Nev.

WHITE PINE — Junior High School Rodeo

Recommended Stories For You

1st go:

Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 3rd; Kaiya Heaverne, 5th; Tylie Norcutt, 6th

Boys Goat Tying — Jarrett Peek, 4th

Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd;

Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 2nd; Reese Waggoner, 7th; Kaiya Heaverne, 10th

Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 1st; Reese Waggoner, 10th

2nd go:

Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 5th; Tylie Norcutt, 7th;

Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 7th

Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd; Reese Waggoner, 6th

Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 10th

Team Roping — Tylie Norcutt & Kaden Florez, 3rd

JHS, Average:

Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 4th; Tylie Norcutt, 5th

Boys Goat Tying — Jarrett Peek, 10th

Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd

Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 2nd; Reese Waggoner, 6th; Kaiya Heaverne, 8th

Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 6th

Team Roping — Tylie Norcutt & Kaden Florez, 3rd

High School Rodeo — 1st go:

Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 1st; Casey Ott, 2nd

Breakaway — Leta Ikonen, 5th; Chloe Lambert, 9th

Goat Tying — Chloe Lambert, 1st; Bethie Ikonen, 3rd; Leighton Beyer, 5th; Ali Norcutt, 7th

Pole Bending — Grace Felton, 1st; Chloe Lambert, 8th

Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 3rd; Ali Norcutt & Emma Lemaire, 7th; Payton Feyder & Matt Goings, 10th

Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 3rd

High School Rodeo — 2nd go:

Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 4th; Bethie Ikonen, 6th; Macy Henke, 10th

Breakaway — Grace Felton, 3rd; Bethie Ikonen, 7th

Goat Tying — Leighton Beyer, 4th; Chloe Lambert, 10th

Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 2nd; Jayden Jensen & Daunte Ceresola, 6th

Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 2nd

High School — Average:

Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 1st; Casey Ott, 4th; Bethie Ikonen, 8th

Breakaway — Jayden Jensen, 7th

Goat Tying — Leighton Beyer, 2nd; Chloe Lambert, 3rd; Bethie Ikonen, 6th; Ali Norcutt, 10th

Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 1st; Jayden Jensen & Daunte Ceresola, 5th

Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 2nd