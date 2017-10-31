High school rodeo club on top in Ely
October 31, 2017
The Fallon high school and junior high rodeo clubs were on fire in its second meet of the season for the White Pine rodeo in Ely.
Both teams had a number of participants place in the top five of events. Cari Norcutt said there was lots of competition and the team worked hard. They came out strong, though, despite the cold, wet and muddy conditions.
Two events in Ely were rescheduled to a later time, but the date has not been determined.
Norcutt said this is the first year "in several years" the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association and Nevada State Junior High School Rodeo Association are doing average rodeo scoring, as opposed to daily.
The teams have another rodeo this weekend in Alamo, Nev.
WHITE PINE — Junior High School Rodeo
1st go:
Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 3rd; Kaiya Heaverne, 5th; Tylie Norcutt, 6th
Boys Goat Tying — Jarrett Peek, 4th
Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd;
Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 2nd; Reese Waggoner, 7th; Kaiya Heaverne, 10th
Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 1st; Reese Waggoner, 10th
2nd go:
Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 5th; Tylie Norcutt, 7th;
Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 7th
Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd; Reese Waggoner, 6th
Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 10th
Team Roping — Tylie Norcutt & Kaden Florez, 3rd
JHS, Average:
Barrel Racing — Reese Waggoner, 4th; Tylie Norcutt, 5th
Boys Goat Tying — Jarrett Peek, 10th
Girls Breakaway — Tylie Norcutt, 3rd
Girls Goat Tying — Tylie Norcutt, 2nd; Reese Waggoner, 6th; Kaiya Heaverne, 8th
Pole Bending — Tylie Norcutt, 6th
Team Roping — Tylie Norcutt & Kaden Florez, 3rd
High School Rodeo — 1st go:
Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 1st; Casey Ott, 2nd
Breakaway — Leta Ikonen, 5th; Chloe Lambert, 9th
Goat Tying — Chloe Lambert, 1st; Bethie Ikonen, 3rd; Leighton Beyer, 5th; Ali Norcutt, 7th
Pole Bending — Grace Felton, 1st; Chloe Lambert, 8th
Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 3rd; Ali Norcutt & Emma Lemaire, 7th; Payton Feyder & Matt Goings, 10th
Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 3rd
High School Rodeo — 2nd go:
Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 4th; Bethie Ikonen, 6th; Macy Henke, 10th
Breakaway — Grace Felton, 3rd; Bethie Ikonen, 7th
Goat Tying — Leighton Beyer, 4th; Chloe Lambert, 10th
Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 2nd; Jayden Jensen & Daunte Ceresola, 6th
Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 2nd
High School — Average:
Barrel Racing — Grace Felton, 1st; Casey Ott, 4th; Bethie Ikonen, 8th
Breakaway — Jayden Jensen, 7th
Goat Tying — Leighton Beyer, 2nd; Chloe Lambert, 3rd; Bethie Ikonen, 6th; Ali Norcutt, 10th
Team Roping — Jayme Waggoner, 1st; Jayden Jensen & Daunte Ceresola, 5th
Tie Down Roping — Matt Goings, 2nd