Stepping up to quarterback

After the Greenwave football team's first quarterback was injured, CCHS junior Sean McCormick stepped in, showing his diversity on the football field and leading the Green and White to two wins.

Since joining varsity, McCormick has scored 16 touchdowns. He has also tallied 506 rushing yards, 667 receiving and 332 passing. He is also a leader in the league in tackles with 86.

The Fallon native began playing on the varsity team last year. He had a good, productive year, but was unable to complete the season after breaking his collarbone halfway through the season.

Fallon football coach Brooke Hill said it was no surprise to him how well the junior was taking to quarterback; he said the coaches have seen what kind of player McCormick is on the field and noted he will only improve with practice.

"I think his play, from catching the ball to grounding the ball to throwing the football, I don't think there's a more complete player in our league," Hill said.

McCormick did not come into the role cold, having played quarterback over the summer to improve his depth during training. When the season started, Elijah Jackson took over as starting quarterback and McCormick was held as a backup.

"Once Elijah went out, Sean stepped right in and it's been really good," Hill said, noting it was a good transition and McCormick moved into the role fairly seamlessly.

McCormick said this season has had its ups and downs, with injuries in key positions and losing a game he said they should have won. He said it's been positive overall, though, and the season is going well. While he would rather have Jackson back as quarterback, McCormick said he feels he has been doing a good job.

Hill said McCormick is a very gifted athlete and is happy for the opportunity to coach him one more year.

"He plays both sides of the ball," Hill said. "When you talk about a complete player, he's doing it on both sides of the ball; even in the return game, he was returning the ball quite a bit for us … Whatever we put him at he excels."

McCormick has also played baseball and wrestled for the Greenwave since his freshman year. He said he plans to continue wrestling and playing baseball this year and is looking forward to doing all three sports next year as well.