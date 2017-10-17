Unbeaten Damonte visits Carson High on senior night

The road doesn't get any easier for the Carson High football team.

Damonte Ranch, undefeated at 7-0 and ranked fifth in Nevada by MaxPreps, visits Carson (3-4, 0-2) Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the Senior Night game.

Carson will say goodbye to 25 seniors, including standout running back/linebacker Abel Carter, who is a Player of the Year candidate.

This may very well be Carson's toughest game of the season. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 320-120, though the High Desert portion of the schedule hasn't been challenging with wins over Hug, McQueen and Spanish Springs. Their toughest games have been against California schools — 27-26 over Edison and 55-41 over Shasta.

Damonte boasts the league's best passing quarterback in Cade McNamara, who has thrown for 1,919 yards and 25 scores with just five interceptions.

"He's special," Carson coach Blair Roman said. "They are a good team with an explosive offense. We are going to have to have to do a good job in coverage. They mix up the run and pass very well. Even when (the receivers) are blanketed, McNamara can put the ball in there.

"(Dru) Jacobs is back, and he's not their leading receiver this year. Number 5 (Tai Allison) is their leading receiver. We have to limit yards after catch."

Allison has 37 catches for 684 yards and eight scores, including an 87-yard TD catch, and Jacobs has 24 grabs for 479 yards. This will be a tough game for Darryll Heyward, Kyle Glanzmann and Sherman Smith. Allison and Jacobs can both run well.

Ryon Hurley has run for 399 yards and Derrick Knoblock has 312 yards.

Damonte's defense is led by all-leaguer Richie Garcia, who has 67 tackles. Hunter Brooks leads the unit with 88 stops.

SMITH OUT FOR SEASON

Roman said running back Chance Smith, who had his appendix removed last week, has been declared out for the season.

Smith, a junior, gained 262 yards and averaged 9.0 yards a carry with two scores. He was averaging 65 yards a game rushing.

Tucker Nichols, who had four touches from scrimmage last week against Bishop Manogue and also returned kickoffs, will start in Smith's place. Nichols, for the season, has two catches for 26 yards and six carries for 27 yards.

"Tyler is a good little receiver," Roman said. "I think he's going to be good next year after he gets in the weight room. There are some things we need to clean up with his pass routes, but he is very coachable."

TRIP TO WSU

Carter, who has gained 1,248 yards on the ground with 12 TDs, visted Washington State during Carson's bye week.

"It's a nice campus," Carter said.

Carter, who's being offered a baseball scholarship by WSU, said he got a chance to see former Carson star Bryce Moyle pitch in a scrimmage.

Moyle is in his freshman season at WSU.

According to Carter, WSU is expected to make an offer in mid-November.

LINEMEN BANGED UP

Chandler Tiearney (ankle) tested his sore ankle Monday morning, and told Roman it felt good.

Roman said Jon Acosta may get some snaps on offense, as James Purdy is a little banged up and may not be 100 percent.