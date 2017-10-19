Wave receiver improves with every game

Greenwave receiver Clayton Steelmon had the game of his varsity career against Sparks, snaring seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in last Friday's game against the Railroaders, a fitting end to his final regular season game at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

Coach Brooke Hill said the Fallon senior had a good game, and the game plan tonight is giving the receiver more looks on offense.

"I knew he was a pretty talented kid," Hill said, assessing Steelmon's performance against Sparks.

Because of injuries to several players earlier in the season, the coaching staff moved players to different positions. Hill said Steelmon has stepped up during the past three weeks after he moved to the slot position. He has the lanky build of a receiver, standing 6-foot and weighing 170 pounds and possessing those "sure" hands.

Steelmon appreciates the opportunity.

"It's been pretty good," he said of his improvement as a receiver. Now, his attention turns to tonight's game at Spring Creek. "The game plan calls for more passes (to me)."

Steelmon is ready to step up against the Spartans and hopes he can repeat his performance as the go-to receiver. Against Sparks, he scored his first touchdown of his varsity career, something he said he'll remember for a long time.

"I was excited and so were my teammates on the sideline," he said.

With 8:47 remaining in the third quarter, quarterback Sean McCormick found Steelmon with a pinpoint pass for 36 yards. Fallon scored two more touchdowns to wallop Sparks 48-23.

After sitting out last year, Steelmon is making an impact with the Greenwave's offense, and each week he increases his number of catches and yards. He caught two passes against Dayton three weeks ago and five in Fallon's win against Elko on homecoming night.

Steelmon played freshman ball and then junior varsity for two years. He also ran track and was an alternate for the 3A state relay teams during his junior year. He also likes to compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. With injuries and positon changes last season, Hill said it would have been a bonus to have Steelmon on the football roster. With two games remaining in league and more in the postseason, though, Hill said it's been a thrill seeing Steelmon improve with each game and be rewarded with his play.

"He has worked hard," Hill said. "He's also one of our corners and does a great job."

Against Fernley in the season's first league game, Steelmon picked off a pass and ran it back 24 yards.

Steelmon, who said his favorite classes are science and English, has also focused his attention to life after high school when he graduates in late May. He wants to attend college and later law school. For now, though, Steelmon will be roaming the "court of football" as Fallon travels to Elko County tonight to avenge two losses last season to Spring Creek.