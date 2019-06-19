‘101 Dalmatians’ wags into Carson City on Friday

Paws what you’re doing and mark your calendar for 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Brewery Arts Center. Students with the Carson City School District, in partnership with the Wild Horse Children’s Theater, will debut their Summer Theater Camp’s adaptation of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians, Kids.” Admission to the play is free of charge; however, donations will be accepted.

Sponsored through the Gifted and Talented Education program at the Carson City School District, the two-week theater camp features incoming students in grades three through eight. The program is designed to help keep student minds active during the summer months. Hosted at Seeliger Elementary School, the summer camp began June 10 and will finish this Friday with the two free performances.

Specially adapted from the 1967 film, the play includes all the favorite Disney tunes such as “Cruella de Vil” and the catchy jingle “Kanine Krunchies.” In this classic Disney story, Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita happily raise their 15 puppies in a cozy London home with their human pets, Roger and Anita, when their sinister neighbor Cruella de Vil dognaps the puppies. Join Roger, Anita, Pongo and Perdita as they race to get their pups back from Cruella and her henchmen before Cruella turns the puppies into a fur coat.

A talented cast and crew of 55 Summer Theater Camp students between the ages of 8 and 14 bring the ensemble of Dalmatians, poodles, Scotties, Chihuahuas and humans to life.