29th annual Oyster Fry set for Virginia City

The 29th annual Oyster Fry is set for March 14 in Virginia City from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., including a parade, costume contests, music and of course, tasty testes that are served up by daring cooks from around the region.

“The Oyster Fry is one of our biggest annual events,” Deny Dotson, tourism director for Virginia City Tourism Commission, said in a news release. “It kicks off our whole event season and really sets the tone for the rest of the year. Being in March, which is an otherwise typically slower month, we love the energy and enthusiasm this event brings to our local businesses.”

Tastings begin at 10 a.m. with cooks competing for the title of “Best Rocky Mountain Oyster Cook in the West,” along with cash prizes. At noon, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches down C Street where the more outlandish outfit, the better.

Tasting packages and crawl cups are available in advance online.

Skeptical About a Testicle: $7 for three tastings

Flight of Ten: $15 for 10 tastings

Balls & Beer for Four: $95 for 40 tastings and four Ball Breaker Saloon cups

Ball Breaker Saloon Crawl: $20 for a cup

Leprechaun Cup: $8 for a designated driver cup for free non-alcoholic beverages along the crawl

VIB’er (Very Important Baller): $50 for 5 “fast passes” to skip the lines at your favorite booths and one tasting to all remaining booths, plus two Coors Lights at the event bar

The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry is sponsored by Dolan Auto Group, Coors Light, Bucket of Blood Saloon, Mustang Ranch Lounge and Camelot Party Rentals.

For information on Virginia City and the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry, visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com.