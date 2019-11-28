9 artists at Carson City exhibition

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents an exhibition, “Faces and Places,” by nine Northern Nevada artists in the Community Center’s Sierra Room, 851 E. William St., Carson City. The exhibition runs from Oct. 28 to Feb. 27, 2020. CCAI will host a reception for the artists from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Sierra Room; the artists will give brief talks about their work at 5:30 p.m.

Faces and Places is a group collaboration by nine local painters and sculptors who are members of the quirky group Wedge-Outside-the-Box, associated with Reno’s Wedge Ceramic Studio. The artist group includes Joan Arrizabalaga, Teri Barnes, Marti Bein, Zoe Bray, Jon Carpenter, Ahren Hertel, Katrina Lasko, Edw Martinez and Sidne Teske. Their individual travels throughout the Silver State have given each a unique perspective of its people and its landscape. Faces and Places presents samples of Nevada’s influence on these artists.

The art works, in a variety of media, range from serious to whimsical. The artists, from emerging in their career to well-established, include a grad student, those who work full-time in their studios, those who portion their studio time around day jobs, and a university professor emeritus. Leaving us with one question: how does Joanie Arrizabalaga sew like that?!

The Sierra Room is open to the public during Carson City official meetings including the first and third Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday. For Sierra Room access, call 775-283-7421 or check meeting schedules online at http://www.carson.org/government/meetings-and-events.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community building for the area through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Arts Council, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, NV Energy Foundation, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation and the U.S. Bank Foundation and its members.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.