Actor Mario Lopez in Carson City shooting latest movie

Actor Mario Lopez was spotted in Carson City this week according to social media. The actor and entertainment journalists posted an Instagram video talking about the filming of his upcoming movie “Feliz NaviDad.”

The film crew has been seen on Robinson Street in Carson City this week.

A photo of him was taken and shared to So Juicy’s Instagram page. Lopez is in the region to film the movie expected to air this Christmas. According to reports, actress Melissa Joan Hart is directing the movie. Her Instagram page shows her and her family having fun at Lake Tahoe recently.

The movie is expected to air on Lifetime later this fall.