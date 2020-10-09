Add some goat cheese to your cheesecake

Substitute goat cheese for cream cheese in this blueberry cheesecake.

Cheesecake is always a popular dessert at Js’ Old Town Bistro. Our chefs, Larry Lawrence and Brandon Kealoha decided to mix it up a bit and substitute goat cheese for some of the cream cheese in a traditional recipe. The result is a super creamy, slightly tangy, super delicious dessert. It will definitely wow your guests at your next dinner party!

Ingredients

1 ½ cups crumbled graham crackers

5 tablespoons Melted Butter

1 ¼ cup sugar – divided

18 ounces plain goat cheese

14 ounces cream cheese

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons lemon juice

3 eggs

Bring cream cheese and eggs to room temperature. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blend Graham crackers, ¼ cup of sugar and melted butter together. Coat a spring form pan with nonstick spray and press the cracker mixture into the bottom of the pan to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool.

Meanwhile, in a mixer, combine the cream cheese, goat cheese and remaining cup of sugar on high speed. Reduce speed to low and add yogurt, lemon juice and vanilla.

While on low, add eggs one at a time until combined. Pour the batter into the spring form pan.

Fill a larger pan (one that can hold the spring form) with an inch of water to create a water bath.

Create an aluminum foil bowl large enough to hold the spring form. Place the cheesecake in the bowl and crimp up the sides. Place it all in the water bath.

Bake at 350 degrees for 70 minutes. Cool in the refrigerator for 24 hours. When ready to serve slice and top with the blueberry compote below.

Blueberry Compote

2 cups fresh blueberries

½ brandy

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon each lemon juice and zest

2 tablespoons cornstarch and water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Combine berries, brandy, sugar, lemon juice and zest in a saucepan over medium high heat and bring to a simmer. Carefully flambe the brandy, then reduce by 1/3. Cool and then place a dollop on the sliced cheesecake.

Js’ Bistro is located on Old Downtown Day and serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 4pm. http://www.jsoldtownbistro.com.