Alatte at the Carson Nugget Casino/Hotel is hosting a free wine tasting Tuesday.

Taste more than 30 wines made from more than 12 varietals and be the judge of the wine bar’s new wine menu.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. inside Alatte, 507 N. Carson St.

The tasting is free, but call 775-882-4337 to RSVP.