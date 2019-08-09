Auditions for Carson City production of Shrek musical set

Youth Theatre Carson City has announced auditions for “Shrek: The Musical, Jr.” The show will run eight performances Jan. 17 to 26, 2020, in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center. Youth Theatre is looking for actors, singers and dancers in kindergarten through 12th grade who will be cast to play a host of colorful fractured fairytale characters.

It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, “Shrek, Jr.” is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

An audition workshop will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Western Nevada Performing Arts Center led by Youth Theatre Carson City alum Darby Beckwith, an Ohio Northern University Musical Theatre graduate and veteran Princess Fiona. In the workshop, students will practice their audition materials, receive feedback on their performances and build the confidence to battle those audition day jitters. Tuition for the workshop is $25. Pre-registration is required online at http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com. Space is limited, so register early.

Auditions for “Shrek: The Musical, Jr.” will be held 10 a.m. Aug. 17 Carson City Community Center located at 851 E. William St. in Carson City. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute song and be prepared to learn a dance. Additional audition materials can be found online. For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775-315-2501 or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.