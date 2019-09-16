Beatles tribute group performs in Carson City for ‘Abbey Road’ anniversary

Take a walk down memory lane to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Abbey Road.”

Beatles Flashback, a Fab Four tribute band, is performing Sept. 28, 7 p.m., at the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall. The last time the band performed there in early 2018 the venue sold out, according to the BAC.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for BAC members, $18 for seniors and students, and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets online at breweryarts.org or by calling 775-883-1976.

The BAC is located at 449 W. King St. and the Performance Hall is across the street at 511 W. King St.