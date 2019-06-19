Belle Sounds to perform at Carson City Brewfest

Indie pop band The Belle Sounds will headline this year’s Capital City Brewfest. The annual event takes place Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. along Curry Street in Downtown Carson City. The band will perform beginning at 5 on the stage in McFadden Plaza.

Fronted by the husband and wife duo of Noelle Hampton on lead vocals and Andre Moran on electric guitar, The Belle Sounds are California natives turned Austin, Texas residents. When they’re not touring with their band, The Belle Sounds are fixtures on the Austin music scene and are considered some of the best musicians in the music-centered city. Hampton and Moran have made a name for themselves with a combination of lush guitar work, vibrant keys and synths, three-part harmonies and heartfelt, melodically infectious hooks. Brewfest attendees will enjoy their energetic live show.

Hampton says she’s looking forward to sharing their music with Carson City residents. “We are so excited to visit for the first time because of all of the wonderful things we have been hearing about how charming it is and how wonderful the people are. We have family in the area and they have been urging us to perform in Carson City. We are happy we finally get to do that. We’re looking forward to being part of Brewfest.”

Peter Blackstone of Austin 360 writes “It’s tempting to draw parallels between Belle Sounds and Fleetwood Mac, given the triple-threat interplay between band leader Noelle Hampton, masterfully atmospheric guitarist Andre Moran and keyboardist-vocalist Emily Shirley. They play sophisticated pop originals and have a great rapport with the audience.”

Rotary member and Capital City Brewfest organizer Jim Gray says the club is excited to have a band of this caliber at this year’s Brewfest. “The Belle Sounds will take the event to a new level this year. We have always featured live music, but this is the first time we’ve featured a band with a national following.”

The Belle Sounds’ appearance at the Capital City Brewfest is sponsored by Carson City residents Jenny and Mark Lopiccolo and Jim Phalan, owner of the Fox Brewpub.

Prior to The Belle Sounds performance DJ Red will spin music for Brewfest goers. More than two dozen breweries will be represented at this year’s event, along with several food trucks.

The Capital City Brewfest is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Carson City. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship and youth leadership programs.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and are available at http://www.capitalcitybrewfest.com.