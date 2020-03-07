Big band music, poetry in Carson City on March 10

The Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford will be joined by several poets and readers on Tuesday, 7:30-9:30 p.m., for an evening of big-band music and poetry on the theme “Fate & Fortune.”

Each poem will be followed by a related big-band tune. The event will be at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., across the street from the state legislature building in Carson City.

Admission is $5 at the door and free for age 18 and under.

The program will feature Rita Geil, Wayne Carlson, Jakki Ford, Krista Lukas, Susan Sara Priest, Timothy Rhodes, Amy Roby, and Tina Wylie reading their original poems and selected works by other published poets. “Fate & Fortune” includes humorous and serious selections to entertain people of all ages.

Mile High Jazz Band performances are funded, in part, by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations. For information, call 775-883-4154, or visit MileHighJazz.com.