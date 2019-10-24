BOO-nanza set for Carson City Community Center

Why: Treats, costume contest, haunted house and more

If You Go

Dress up and get an early taste of Halloween at Carson City’s BOO-nanza Oct. 29.

The annual event features tricks, treats and, weather permitting, food trucks, bounce houses and carnival games in the Community Center and its west parking lot. And a haunted house is hosted by the Youth Theatre Carson City in a room off of the gym.

More than 50 local businesses and organizations will be on hand, including Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar, The Bike Smith and Snap On Tools, and V&T Railway, Partnership Carson City, Little Timbers Academy, and Safe Routes to School, to give out candy and other treats.

Across the street, the Carson City Library is hosting crafts, activities and a costume contest.

Last year, more than 2,000 children and their families attended, according to Dan Earp, recreation superintendent.

BOO-nanza is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Community Center, 851 E. William St., and the library, 900 N. Roop St.

The event is hosted by Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space and the Carson City Library and sponsored by Southwest Gas. Additional sponsors are Carson City Toyota, Capital Glass, Kadee Mason American Family Insurance, and Nevada Health Link.