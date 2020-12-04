Brewery Arts Center to show movie shot in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center is screening “Once upon a Main Street,” the new Lifetime movie shot at the BAC and several locations in Carson City and Carson Valley.

This romantic Christmas story centers around Amelia, who wants to open a year-round Christmas store and bids for a shop against Vic, who wants to open a chocolate shop. Rivalry becomes romance when they have to work together. The movie stars Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin and Patrick Duffy and Carson City residents might see several people and locations they know.

“The cast and crew were like a breath of fresh, cool air during a hot summer month, building creative sets and contributing to the local economy. It was refreshing to have all these creative people descend upon our town and work their movie magic,” said BAC Director of Operations Mikey Wiencek.

The screening is Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Performance Hall with social distancing and masks required. Due to limited space, online reservations are required with a $5 reservation fee, which is refundable at the door.

For information, email gina@breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.