Cab Calloway Orchestra coming to Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

The Cab Calloway Orchestra will play Carson City for the first time on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center.

“We thought the beautiful new theater at the Community Center would be perfect for such an extraordinary act,” said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director of the Brewery Arts Center. “Audience members will be able to choose their seat with three different pricing levels at the 587 seat theater. We know this event will draw a big crowd and we simply don’t have the space for it at our Performance Hall.”

The Cab Calloway Orchestra continues to delight audiences nationally from the historic jazz club “Birdland” in New York City to jazz and other venues all over the country under the baton of Cab’s grandson, C. Calloway Brooks. The Calloway family has been dazzling audiences since the 1920s. Calloway Brooks, along with the Cab Calloway Orchestra deliver both the authentic sound of a hot Jazz Orchestra and a snazzy stage style-bringing out a Jump, Blues, and Boogie experience of “Swing that is king and Jive that’s alive.”

Using the Calloway band’s original vintage orchestrations as a starting point, coupled with the awesome musicians who have played with this big band for decades, The Cab Calloway Orchestra creates the authentic, unforgettable sensation of a Modern Jazz Orchestra in full flight.

Cabell (Cab) Calloway became famous leading his hot jazz orchestras at the Cotton Club in the late 1920s. Among the great famous musicians who came from the Calloway Orchestra over the years were famous trumpeters Dizzy Gillespie, Jonah Jones, Doc Cheatham, and Shad Collins; trombonists Tyree Glenn, and Quentin Jackson; saxophonists Chu Berry, Illinois Jacquet, Benny Carter, Ike Quebec, Ben Webster, Hilton Jefferson and Eddie Barefield; bassist Milt Hinton; drummer Cozy Cole and Panama Francis.

Cab’s career went on to include major films and musicals such as Stormy Weather, Porgy and Bess, The Cincinnati Kid, Hello Dolly!, The Blues Brothers and even a video with Janet Jackson in Design of a Decade. Cab did in 1994. In 1995 he was inducted posthumously into the International Jazz Hall of Fame.

For information or tickets visit breweryarts.org and click on the Classes, Concerts, and Events tab or call the Brewery Arts Center at 775-883-1976 and someone will get back to you.