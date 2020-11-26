Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights steam up for the holidays in Virginia City

Looking for a safe, cozy new family tradition this holiday season? The Virginia Truckee Railroad has developed the perfect solution with their holiday steam trains, Candy Cane Express and Comstock Train of Lights, departing from the original V. & T. R.R. 1870 passenger depot in Virginia City.

Take a magical journey on board the heritage steam train from Virginia City to Gold Hill. Decorated with thousands of sparkling lights, this train will take you along the original route which will be decorated with even more lights and holiday scenes that will delight your whole family. Travel in comfort on one of our Pullman passenger cars, which will be set up for social distancing as well as decorated for the season.

The route features Tunnel #4 as well as views of the surrounding mountains and famous mine sites. After dark, rides will be lit in holiday splendor.

While on board you will be treated to holiday music as you watch the twinkling lights go by. An appearance by the Jolly Old Elf himself is sure to happen somewhere along the route, as well as a Gnome Forrest and other visual treats.

The Train of Lights will be running at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. starting Nov. 27 and running Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 20.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets visit our website at virginiatruckee.com.

The V&T’s traditional Candy Cane Express will also be running during the day at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This family favorite features the reading of the 1832 “Night Before Christmas” and complimentary hot cider or hot chocolate and cookies.

All trains will be thoroughly disinfected between runs and set up at half capacity for social distancing. Masks are required. Tickets will be limited, so reservations are highly recommended.

Make your plans now to celebrate the Holidays with a train ride on the Virginia Truckee Railroad.

Buy your tickets in blocks of 2, 4, 6 or 8 at virginiatruckeerailroad.com or call 775-220-5467 for assistance.