Capital City Brewfest June 22

Tailor Pollak samples some beer at a recent Capital City Brewfest in Carson City.

Tim Dunn | Nevada Photo Source

Enjoy the first full day of summer with a cold beer and live music at the 2019 Capital City Brewfest. Tickets are on sale for this year’s Brewfest to be held on June 22 from 3-8 p.m. in downtown Carson City.

Nearly two dozen breweries and several food trucks will line the redesigned Curry Street. Plus, there will be live music in McFadden Plaza, featuring The Belle Sounds, an indie pop-rock band from Austin, Texas. The five-member band features three-part harmonies, soaring melodies and lush sonic sounds.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Carson City and The Fox Brewpub, all proceeds benefit Rotary’s youth leadership and scholarship programs.

Rotarian and Brewfest organizer Jim Gray says the event is the club’s primary fundraiser each year.

“Our club awards a four-year $12,000 college scholarship to a deserving student each year,” he said. “We also provide the funds to send several local high school students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy each year. We couldn’t do that without the public’s support of the Brewfest. Aside from helping young people, it’s a really fun event. There will be tasty local and regional beers, outstanding live music, and our beautiful new downtown. What’s not to love?”

The Rotary Club of Carson City Foundation was established in 1983. Since 2002, the Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in local scholarships; funded $13,400 to Rotary Youth Leadership Academy; $200,000 to the Cancer Center for the labyrinth; and gifted $25,000 to Western Nevada College for the Student Library.

Tickets are just $30 in advance, $35 at the door and are available from any Rotary member and at http://capitalcitybrewfest.com/. Designated driver tickets are available at the gate for just $5.