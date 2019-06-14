Capital City Brewfest set for Carson City

The Rotary Club of Carson City and the The Fox Brewpub held the annual Capital City Brewfest Saturday night in downtown Carson City. Money raised benefits the Rotary Club’s youth leadership and scholarship programs. The service organization awards a $12,000 four-year scholarship to a deserving student each year, as well as funds several leadership programs for Carson City students.

If You Go What: Capital City Brewfest When: Saturday, June 22, 3-8 p.m. Where: Curry Street and McFadden Plaza Tickets: $30 in advance, available via Rotary members or online at www.capitalcitybrewfest.com; $35 at the event and $5 for designated drivers.

Enjoy good beer, good food, and good music for a good cause.

The Capital City Brewfest is June 22 from 3-8 p.m. on Curry Street and McFadden Plaza.

On hand will be nearly two dozen breweries and several food trucks along Curry Street as well as The Belle Sounds, an Austin, Texas pop-rock band, on the plaza.

The event is sponsored by The Fox Brewpub and Rotary Club of Carson City and raises money for the rotary club’s youth leadership and scholarship program.

“Our club awards a four-year, $12,000 college scholarship to a deserving student each year. We also provide the funds to send several local high school students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy each year. We couldn’t do that without the public’s support of the Brewfest,” said Jim Gray, a member of the Rotary who organizes the event.

Sy’johnniqa Moore, a Carson High senior who graduated Saturday, attended the week-long academy last year.

“I feel like I can’t describe it in words, it was so amazing. I got so much out of it that is going to prepare me for life,” said Moore.

The academy also led her to look into a foreign exchange program and she leaves next month for a year in Brazil.

Since 2002, the Rotary Club of Carson City Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in local scholarships and $13,400 to Rotary Youth Leadership Academy as well as donated $200,000 to the Cancer Center for the labyrinth and $25,000 to Western Nevada College for the student library.

Brewfest tickets are $30 in advance, available from any Rotary member and at http://www.capitalcitybrewfest.com, or $35 at the event. Designated driver tickets are available at the gate for $5.